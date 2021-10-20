WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.33.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WSFS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of WSFS Financial from $58.50 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

WSFS Financial has a 1 year low of $29.38 and a 1 year high of $55.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.42.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $1.16. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 39.87% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $106.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.23%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Haverford Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 77.6% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 23.2% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

