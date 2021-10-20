Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Workspace Group (LON:WKP)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “coverage pending” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Workspace Group to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 750 ($9.80) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 745 ($9.73) price objective on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 922.50 ($12.05).

WKP stock opened at GBX 868 ($11.34) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.31, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 895.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 867.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.57 billion and a PE ratio of -6.66. Workspace Group has a 1 year low of GBX 587.50 ($7.68) and a 1 year high of GBX 979 ($12.79).

In other news, insider Duncan Owen purchased 5,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 901 ($11.77) per share, for a total transaction of £50,095.60 ($65,450.22).

Workspace Group Company Profile

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

