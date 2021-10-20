Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Shares Sold by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lowered its stake in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,656,077 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 80,159 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $89,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 1,786.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 698 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William K. Gerber sold 3,104 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total transaction of $115,872.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kyle Hanson sold 2,231 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $81,431.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,706.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,141 shares of company stock valued at $300,452. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wolverine World Wide stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,865. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.18 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.19 and a 1-year high of $44.74.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $631.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.90 million. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 20.83% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is 43.01%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WWW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Monday, July 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Wolverine World Wide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wolverine World Wide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.82.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

