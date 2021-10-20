WNS (NYSE:WNS) Sets New 1-Year High at $85.80

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $85.80 and last traded at $85.80, with a volume of 2666 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.49.

WNS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on WNS from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Barrington Research raised their target price on WNS from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on WNS from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on WNS from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on WNS from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.89.

Get WNS alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.30 and a 200 day moving average of $78.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.41.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WNS. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of WNS by 367.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,216,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $416,675,000 after buying an additional 4,100,942 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WNS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,774,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,365,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,052,000 after purchasing an additional 341,748 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of WNS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,429,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,175,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,140,000 after purchasing an additional 252,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

About WNS (NYSE:WNS)

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.