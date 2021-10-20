Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 12.34%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share.

Shares of WTFC stock traded up $6.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $90.98. The company had a trading volume of 18,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.55. Wintrust Financial has a one year low of $45.10 and a one year high of $87.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.50%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wintrust Financial stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 110.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,929 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,796 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.20% of Wintrust Financial worth $8,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “above average” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.56.

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

