Winpak (TSE:WPK) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $41.62

Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$41.62 and traded as low as C$40.51. Winpak shares last traded at C$40.69, with a volume of 24,209 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WPK. CIBC set a C$40.47 price objective on shares of Winpak in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Winpak from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Winpak in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$42.18 and its 200 day moving average is C$41.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.51.

Winpak (TSE:WPK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported C$0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$299.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$292.32 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Winpak Ltd. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Winpak’s payout ratio is currently 4.61%.

About Winpak (TSE:WPK)

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, and high performance pouch applications; high-barrier films for converting applications; barrier and non-barrier films for printing, laminating, and bag making, including shrink bags; and biaxially oriented nylon films for printing, metalizing, or laminating processes, food packaging, and industrial applications.

