Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Announces Earnings Results

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.59, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis.

WGO stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.45. 22,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,551. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.83 and its 200 day moving average is $72.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.99. Winnebago Industries has a twelve month low of $44.33 and a twelve month high of $87.53.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is presently 27.91%.

WGO has been the topic of several research reports. Truist cut their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wedbush cut their target price on Winnebago Industries from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Winnebago Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.40.

In other Winnebago Industries news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $55,390.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,212.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Winnebago Industries stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 245,218 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 81,768 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.73% of Winnebago Industries worth $16,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.