Wing (WING) Market Cap Reaches $40.01 Million

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. Over the last seven days, Wing has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. Wing has a total market cap of $40.01 million and approximately $4.27 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wing coin can currently be bought for $21.43 or 0.00048417 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wing alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001559 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00064242 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.63 or 0.00067997 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.89 or 0.00098019 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,202.98 or 1.00060130 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,855.19 or 0.06008299 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Wing Coin Profile

Wing’s launch date was September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. Wing’s official message board is medium.com/wingfinance . Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Wing Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wing should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wing using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wing and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.