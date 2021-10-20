Wing Finance Price Reaches $21.50 (WING)

Wing Finance (CURRENCY:WING) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 19th. Wing Finance has a total market capitalization of $43.65 million and $6.33 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wing Finance coin can currently be bought for $21.50 or 0.00033446 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wing Finance has traded 20.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001556 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.35 or 0.00064316 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.69 or 0.00067955 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.00 or 0.00097996 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64,302.38 or 1.00020930 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,848.99 or 0.05987014 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Wing Finance Coin Profile

Wing Finance was first traded on September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 3,155,214 coins and its circulating supply is 2,030,214 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

Buying and Selling Wing Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wing Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wing Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

