Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) Director James Huang Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) Director James Huang acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.90 per share, with a total value of $95,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of WINT stock opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $7.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.58 and a quick ratio of 6.58. The firm has a market cap of $50.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of -0.03.
Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.93). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.
About Windtree Therapeutics
Windtree Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical and medical device company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics intended to address significant unmet medical needs in important acute care markets. It focuses on the treatment of acute cardiovascular and acute pulmonary diseases.
