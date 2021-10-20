Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) Director James Huang Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) Director James Huang acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.90 per share, with a total value of $95,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of WINT stock opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $7.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.58 and a quick ratio of 6.58. The firm has a market cap of $50.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of -0.03.

Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.93). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Windtree Therapeutics by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 626,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 86,728 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Windtree Therapeutics by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 165,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Windtree Therapeutics by 1,156.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 145,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 134,100 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Windtree Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Windtree Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. 6.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Windtree Therapeutics

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical and medical device company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics intended to address significant unmet medical needs in important acute care markets. It focuses on the treatment of acute cardiovascular and acute pulmonary diseases.

