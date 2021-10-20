Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.00.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FREE shares. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Whole Earth Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.
NASDAQ FREE opened at $11.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.47 million, a PE ratio of -28.43 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Whole Earth Brands has a 1-year low of $7.78 and a 1-year high of $14.95.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,527,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,644,000 after acquiring an additional 77,730 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 272.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,508,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,417 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,749,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,368,000 after acquiring an additional 145,335 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,648,000 after acquiring an additional 92,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,116,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,193,000 after acquiring an additional 50,731 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Whole Earth Brands Company Profile
Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
