Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) Short Interest Update

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,150,000 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the September 15th total of 2,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 573,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days. Currently, 8.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WLL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist upped their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 87.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,303 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 29,957 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 16.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 247,414 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $13,497,000 after purchasing an additional 35,136 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 124.6% in the first quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 61,684 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 34,216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

WLL traded up $1.88 on Wednesday, hitting $69.47. 4,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,018. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion and a PE ratio of -120.69. Whiting Petroleum has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $69.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.67.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $351.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.87 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

