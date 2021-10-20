Whitbread’s (WTB) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Whitbread (LON:WTB) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) target price on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) target price on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Whitbread currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,716.67 ($48.56).

Shares of WTB opened at GBX 3,233.85 ($42.25) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,237.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,224.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.32, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.53 billion and a PE ratio of -6.83. Whitbread has a 1 year low of GBX 2,020 ($26.39) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,949.01 ($51.59).

In related news, insider Adam Crozier bought 6,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,111 ($40.65) per share, with a total value of £200,037.30 ($261,350.01).

About Whitbread

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

