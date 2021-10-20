Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend payment by 9.0% over the last three years.

Get Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

HIO stock opened at $5.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.26 and a 200-day moving average of $5.22. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $4.86 and a 12 month high of $5.39.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,375,214 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 397,827 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund were worth $23,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.