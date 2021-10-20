Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.101 per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st.
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by 11.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund stock opened at $18.24 on Wednesday. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $16.33 and a fifty-two week high of $18.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.22.
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.
