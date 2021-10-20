Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.101 per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by 11.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund stock opened at $18.24 on Wednesday. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $16.33 and a fifty-two week high of $18.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.22.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 780,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,781 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund were worth $14,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

