Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,107 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $3,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 350.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WELL opened at $84.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.52 billion, a PE ratio of 60.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.45. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.66 and a 12-month high of $89.80.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 4.76%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 68.54%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WELL shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Welltower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Welltower from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.70.

Welltower Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

