Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target to $381.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $354.00 to $381.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.29% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $333.33 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $296.67 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $346.67 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $332.49.

ISRG stock opened at $336.30 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical has a twelve month low of $217.67 and a twelve month high of $362.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $354.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $314.98. The stock has a market cap of $120.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.05.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 14.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $971.64, for a total transaction of $488,734.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 4,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $967.26, for a total transaction of $3,872,909.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,348,654.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,342 shares of company stock worth $23,082,351 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 38 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

