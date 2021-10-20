Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA)

Research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.42% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.11.

Get a.k.a. Brands alerts:

Shares of a.k.a. Brands stock opened at $9.86 on Monday. a.k.a. Brands has a 12-month low of $7.79 and a 12-month high of $10.88.

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for a.k.a. Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for a.k.a. Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.