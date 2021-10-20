Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Shares Purchased by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,727 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Weibo were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Weibo during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Weibo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in Weibo during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Weibo by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Weibo by 289.5% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Weibo alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WB. HSBC upgraded Weibo from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Weibo from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weibo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Weibo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

NASDAQ WB opened at $49.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 4.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.45. The company has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.10. Weibo Co. has a 12 month low of $37.30 and a 12 month high of $64.70.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The information services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $574.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.88 million. Weibo had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The company’s revenue was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Weibo Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Weibo Profile

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

Recommended Story: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.