Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Lundin Gold (LUG)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Lundin Gold (TSE: LUG) in the last few weeks:

10/14/2021 – Lundin Gold had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$13.25 to C$13.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/14/2021 – Lundin Gold had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$13.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/14/2021 – Lundin Gold had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$15.00 price target on the stock.

10/13/2021 – Lundin Gold had its “sector perform spec overwgt” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

9/10/2021 – Lundin Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$13.25. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

9/10/2021 – Lundin Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$13.75 to C$13.25. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE LUG traded up C$0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$11.45. The stock had a trading volume of 149,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,441. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.07. Lundin Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of C$9.11 and a 52 week high of C$12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.58, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$172.00 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Pablo Mir sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.51, for a total value of C$1,265,605.00.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 29 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,609 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

