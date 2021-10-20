Wedbush Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) – Research analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Republic Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, October 13th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $7.60 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.41. Wedbush also issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.20 EPS.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 26.82%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS.

FRC has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Maxim Group lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.42.

Shares of NYSE:FRC opened at $211.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $199.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $122.73 and a 1 year high of $212.75.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its position in First Republic Bank by 1.0% in the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in First Republic Bank by 3.9% in the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA raised its position in First Republic Bank by 1.0% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in First Republic Bank by 9.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.15%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

