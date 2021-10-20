WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.24-$5.38 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $522-$542 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $517.45 million.WD-40 also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.240-$5.380 EPS.

WDFC traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $229.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,360. WD-40 has a fifty-two week low of $195.32 and a fifty-two week high of $333.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86 and a beta of -0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $232.95 and its 200-day moving average is $246.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.63). WD-40 had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 44.96%. The business had revenue of $115.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that WD-40 will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.45%.

WDFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on WD-40 from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WD-40 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

In related news, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 1,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.93, for a total value of $324,050.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Garry O. Ridge sold 24,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.17, for a total value of $5,933,104.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,744,419.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WD-40 stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,404 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.85% of WD-40 worth $29,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada and Latin America.

