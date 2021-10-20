WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335,338 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 24,387 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.45% of WD-40 worth $85,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in WD-40 by 32.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,642,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $427,913,000 after acquiring an additional 405,916 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in WD-40 by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,590,853 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $407,720,000 after acquiring an additional 12,810 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in WD-40 by 14.3% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 605,753 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $155,249,000 after acquiring an additional 75,707 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 21.9% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,719,000 after purchasing an additional 52,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 25.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 280,642 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,926,000 after purchasing an additional 56,235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDFC opened at $229.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $232.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86 and a beta of -0.24. WD-40 has a 12 month low of $195.32 and a 12 month high of $333.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.63). WD-40 had a return on equity of 44.96% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $115.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.45%.

In related news, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 1,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.93, for a total value of $324,050.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on WDFC. Zacks Investment Research cut WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on WD-40 from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

About WD-40

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada and Latin America.

