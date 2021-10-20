WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Announces Earnings Results

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.63), MarketWatch Earnings reports. WD-40 had a return on equity of 44.96% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $115.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of WD-40 stock traded down $20.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $209.22. 15,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,360. WD-40 has a 12 month low of $195.32 and a 12 month high of $333.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.47 and a beta of -0.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. WD-40’s payout ratio is 65.45%.

WDFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of WD-40 from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

In other WD-40 news, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 1,345 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.93, for a total transaction of $324,050.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WD-40 stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,404 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.85% of WD-40 worth $29,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada and Latin America.

