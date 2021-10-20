Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) issued its earnings results on Monday. The savings and loans company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 28.39%.

NASDAQ:WSBF traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.10. 60,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,622. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.03. Waterstone Financial has a twelve month low of $16.02 and a twelve month high of $21.41. The company has a market capitalization of $505.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.24%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Waterstone Financial stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) by 853.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,449 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,526 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.22% of Waterstone Financial worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 56.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Waterstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

About Waterstone Financial

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a loan holding company, which provides principal lending activities. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services to customers primarily within Southeastern Wisconsin.

