Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $2.75 Per Share

Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) – Piper Sandler boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Washington Federal in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the bank will earn $2.75 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.52.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WAFD. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Washington Federal from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Washington Federal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ WAFD opened at $35.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Washington Federal has a 1-year low of $20.86 and a 1-year high of $36.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.66 and its 200 day moving average is $32.78.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $150.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.90 million. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 25.80%. Washington Federal’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Washington Federal by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 13,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 4.9% during the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 1.0% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 1.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 50.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. 82.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.00%.

Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, banking, financial products and services. It offers checking and savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, retirement, money markets, mobile and online banking, real estate and equipment financing, treasury management, and credit solutions.

