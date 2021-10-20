Walter W. Bettinger Sells 245,239 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 245,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $19,893,787.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of The Charles Schwab stock opened at $81.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $147.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.80 and a 200 day moving average of $71.62. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $37.29 and a 52 week high of $81.63.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SCHW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, upped their target price on The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in The Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth $26,000. American National Bank bought a new position in The Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in The Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

