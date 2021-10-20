Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Increased to $196.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price target upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $184.00 to $196.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $170.88.

NYSE WMT opened at $144.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.76, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. Walmart has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 254,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $38,441,871.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.21, for a total value of $1,370,866.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,212,124 shares of company stock worth $1,213,033,182. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 6,083 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 26,460 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,358 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 15,957 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 94.5% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,566 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

