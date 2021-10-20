Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Axiom Financial Strategies LLC

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,736 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in Walmart by 0.5% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 185,562 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,168,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Walmart by 10.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 353,553 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $48,023,000 after buying an additional 32,229 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 14.2% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,470 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in Walmart by 396.0% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 113,202 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $15,376,000 after buying an additional 90,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 7.9% during the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 179,425 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $24,372,000 after buying an additional 13,179 shares in the last quarter. 30.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $145.86. The stock had a trading volume of 152,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,136,001. The firm has a market cap of $406.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.08, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.70 and a 200-day moving average of $141.86.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

WMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 target price on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.88.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 578,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.84, for a total transaction of $86,736,232.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.21, for a total value of $1,370,866.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,212,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,033,182. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

