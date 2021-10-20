WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.29.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WKME. Morgan Stanley began coverage on WalkMe in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. began coverage on WalkMe in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut WalkMe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 11th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on WalkMe in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on WalkMe in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WalkMe during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in WalkMe in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in WalkMe in the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in WalkMe in the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in WalkMe in the second quarter worth approximately $322,000. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WKME opened at $24.54 on Wednesday. WalkMe has a 12 month low of $22.18 and a 12 month high of $34.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.52.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $46.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that WalkMe will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WalkMe Company Profile

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

