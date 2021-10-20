VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) Short Interest Update

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 962,100 shares, a decrease of 23.0% from the September 15th total of 1,250,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 755,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VYNE shares. HC Wainwright cut VYNE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VYNE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of VYNE Therapeutics from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Get VYNE Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 338,897 shares of VYNE Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total transaction of $755,740.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VYNE. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in VYNE Therapeutics by 438.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 203,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 165,372 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in VYNE Therapeutics by 2,513.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 679,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 653,217 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 7,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $2,575,000. Institutional investors own 35.45% of the company’s stock.

VYNE opened at $1.11 on Wednesday. VYNE Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.09 and a 1-year high of $13.20. The company has a market cap of $57.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.09.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 million. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 554.66% and a negative return on equity of 138.73%. On average, analysts forecast that VYNE Therapeutics will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

VYNE Therapeutics Company Profile

VYNE Therapeutics, Inc engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It develops and commercialize solutions using its proprietary Molecule Stabilizing Technology. Its commercial products include AMZEEQ and ZILXI. The company is headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for VYNE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VYNE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.