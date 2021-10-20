Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,394,199 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 73,763 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.05% of Vulcan Materials worth $242,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 227.1% during the 1st quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 37,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after buying an additional 25,690 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 186.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 321,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,323,000 after buying an additional 209,464 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,090,000 after buying an additional 4,395 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital raised Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.46.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $179.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.50. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $131.36 and a fifty-two week high of $194.17.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 31.62%.

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.34, for a total transaction of $685,007.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,693.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 69,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.48, for a total value of $12,971,175.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,140,313.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,795 shares of company stock valued at $19,874,999. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

