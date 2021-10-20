Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.24 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) will report sales of $31.24 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Vtex’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $31.30 million and the lowest is $31.17 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vtex will report full year sales of $125.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $124.90 million to $125.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $160.22 million, with estimates ranging from $160.00 million to $160.38 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Vtex.

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $30.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.72 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VTEX shares. Bank of America started coverage on Vtex in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Vtex in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vtex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley raised Vtex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Vtex in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.60 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vtex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.27.

VTEX stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.35. 383,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,555. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.10. Vtex has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $33.36.

Vtex Company Profile

VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

