Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $25.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Vroom, Inc. operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling and trading-in used cars online. Vroom Inc. is based in New York. “

Get Vroom alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on VRM. Piper Sandler downgraded Vroom from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Vroom from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Vroom from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.00.

VRM opened at $22.84 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.29. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 1.92. Vroom has a one year low of $19.80 and a one year high of $53.33.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48). The company had revenue of $761.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.96 million. Vroom had a negative return on equity of 19.80% and a negative net margin of 11.60%. On average, analysts predict that Vroom will post -2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in Vroom by 11.3% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Vroom by 2.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Vroom by 5.2% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 13,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Vroom by 215.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Vroom by 14.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

About Vroom

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also: What is operating income?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vroom (VRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.