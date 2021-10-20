Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €310.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) has been given a €310.00 ($364.71) price objective by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 63.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on VOW3. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($276.47) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €285.00 ($335.29) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a €305.00 ($358.82) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays set a €295.00 ($347.06) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €265.00 ($311.76) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €269.43 ($316.97).

VOW3 traded down €2.34 ($2.75) on Wednesday, hitting €190.00 ($223.53). 897,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. Volkswagen has a 12 month low of €122.96 ($144.66) and a 12 month high of €252.20 ($296.71). The company has a market cap of $39.18 billion and a PE ratio of 5.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €195.86 and its 200-day moving average is €211.61.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

