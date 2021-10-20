Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vodafone AirTouch Plc is the world’s largest international mobile communications firm. Their primary operation is in digital and analog cellular telephone networks of Vodafone. “

VOD has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.34.

NASDAQ:VOD traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.62. The stock had a trading volume of 113,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,662,894. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Vodafone Group has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $20.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.44. The company has a market cap of $43.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.99.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Vodafone Group by 391.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,045 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Boit C F David acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 8.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

