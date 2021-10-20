VITE (VITE) 24-Hour Volume Hits $11.39 Million

VITE (CURRENCY:VITE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. VITE has a total market cap of $48.14 million and approximately $11.39 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VITE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0977 or 0.00000148 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, VITE has traded 18.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 82.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.24 or 0.00082218 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000147 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About VITE

VITE (CRYPTO:VITE) is a coin. Its launch date was April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,025,010,555 coins and its circulating supply is 492,439,444 coins. The official website for VITE is www.vite.org . VITE’s official message board is medium.com/vitelabs . VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

Buying and Selling VITE

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VITE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VITE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

