Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341,622 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 817.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 135.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Vistra by 619.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vistra in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vistra in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VST stock opened at $19.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.91. The firm has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.88. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $15.47 and a 1 year high of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter. Vistra had a negative return on equity of 20.81% and a negative net margin of 13.44%. As a group, research analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

In related news, Director Scott B. Helm purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.98 per share, with a total value of $89,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised Vistra from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Vistra from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Guggenheim raised Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Vistra in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.63.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

