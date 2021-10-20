Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Raises Stock Holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,400 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IART. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 30.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,793 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the second quarter worth approximately $134,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 56.6% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IART. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. BTIG Research downgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.78.

Shares of Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $68.69 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.91 and a 200 day moving average of $70.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.24. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $42.12 and a 52 week high of $77.40.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $389.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.11 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 17.64% and a net margin of 13.62%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Integra LifeSciences Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

