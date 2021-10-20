Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Invests $1.02 Million in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 52,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenneco during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Tenneco during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in Tenneco during the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Tenneco by 30.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tenneco during the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tenneco alerts:

In related news, Director Jane L. Warner purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.80 per share, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 77,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,107.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Tenneco from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Tenneco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenneco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.80.

Tenneco stock opened at $13.93 on Wednesday. Tenneco Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.68, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 2.55.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). Tenneco had a positive return on equity of 233.09% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tenneco Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.