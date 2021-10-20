Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $1.19 Million Holdings in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its position in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 22.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ingles Markets by 436.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 8.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Ingles Markets by 20.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ingles Markets stock opened at $65.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.56. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $35.05 and a 1 year high of $70.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.13.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th.

About Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets, Inc engages in the operation of a supermarket chain in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Alabama. It offers its products through the following categories: grocery, non-foods, perishables and other. The grocery products comprises of groceries, dairy, and frozen foods. The non-foods products include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, pharmacy, health, and video.

