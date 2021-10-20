Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $1.11 Million Stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 72.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 96,400 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 5,941 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 869,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,248,000 after purchasing an additional 8,011 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 255.0% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 26,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 19,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,121,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,270,000 after buying an additional 187,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 2,896 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $89,804.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $32.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52-week low of $27.18 and a 52-week high of $34.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.34 and a beta of 0.58.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.27). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $131.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.33%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

