Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $1.08 Million Holdings in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Integer were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aureus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Integer in the first quarter valued at about $21,209,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Integer by 10.6% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 13,102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Integer by 31.4% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 16,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Integer by 0.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 38,375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Integer during the first quarter worth approximately $390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Integer alerts:

ITGR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Integer from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Integer from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

Integer stock opened at $90.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92 and a beta of 1.42. Integer Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $54.37 and a twelve month high of $101.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.01 and a 200-day moving average of $92.61.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $312.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.50 million. Integer had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 8.46%. Equities analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bill R. Sanford sold 10,527 shares of Integer stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $1,017,224.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,970,260.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Anthony W. Borowicz sold 1,100 shares of Integer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total transaction of $99,242.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,924,663.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,772 shares of company stock valued at $1,596,670. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Integer Profile

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.