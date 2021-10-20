Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Grows Stake in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,632,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,448,000 after acquiring an additional 141,233 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,935,977 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,584,000 after acquiring an additional 33,157 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,322,972 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,619,000 after acquiring an additional 255,707 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 6,111.5% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,205,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,628 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 666,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,397,000 after acquiring an additional 26,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MHO stock opened at $59.83 on Wednesday. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.24 and a 1-year high of $74.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 5.25 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 2.08.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.40. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 26.89% and a net margin of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $961.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush upgraded M/I Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded M/I Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

