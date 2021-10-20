Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Boosts Position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 142.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Capri were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,052,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,641,000 after buying an additional 245,342 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capri during the first quarter worth approximately $216,192,000. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Capri by 12.9% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,736,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,551,000 after purchasing an additional 427,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Capri by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,804,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,024,000 after purchasing an additional 50,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Capri by 185.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,621,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703,737 shares during the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Capri alerts:

In other news, Director Stephen F. Reitman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total value of $562,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Krista A. Mcdonough sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total value of $989,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CPRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Capri from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Capri from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. MKM Partners upgraded Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Capri from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Capri from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capri has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.76.

Capri stock opened at $51.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.51. Capri Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $61.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.16.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 29.12% and a net margin of 6.93%. Capri’s revenue was up 177.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.