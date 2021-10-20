Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Position Reduced by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd cut its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 9,414 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Viper Energy Partners were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VNOM. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,254,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 1,513.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,319,586 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $19,214,000 after buying an additional 1,237,787 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 435.2% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,417,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,649,000 after buying an additional 1,152,828 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 76.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,177,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,147,000 after buying an additional 509,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 49.8% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 983,999 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,327,000 after buying an additional 327,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on VNOM. Raymond James increased their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.11.

VNOM opened at $24.58 on Wednesday. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 1-year low of $6.52 and a 1-year high of $25.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.45 and a beta of 2.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.08 and a 200-day moving average of $18.65.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $114.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Viper Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 249.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 471.43%.

Viper Energy Partners Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

