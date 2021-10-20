VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund (LON:VOF) Hits New 1-Year High at $489.50

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (LON:VOF) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 489.50 ($6.40) and last traded at GBX 489.50 ($6.40), with a volume of 35219 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 480 ($6.27).

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 461.67 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 458.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £823.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42.

About VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund (LON:VOF)

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited specializes in private equity investments. The fund seeks to invest 80 percent of its portfolio in private equity and 20 percent in equitization projects will be re-allocated to listed shares. The fund also makes private investments. It invests in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

