VIG 1-Day Volume Tops $154.00 (VIG)

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded 25.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 20th. One VIG coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VIG has a market capitalization of $797,218.89 and approximately $154.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, VIG has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000257 BTC.

TREASURE SEEDS (SEEDS) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,721.83 or 0.10271776 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000689 BTC.

About VIG

VIG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 888,438,355 coins. VIG’s official website is vigor.ai . VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

VIG Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIG using one of the exchanges listed above.

