VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CEY) Short Interest Up 28.6% in September

VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CEY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the September 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CEY opened at $24.45 on Wednesday. VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52-week low of $18.43 and a 52-week high of $25.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.21.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a $0.164 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.05%.

