Vicor (VICR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 21st. Analysts expect Vicor to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $95.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.98 million. Vicor had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 14.18%. Vicor’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect Vicor to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:VICR opened at $149.00 on Wednesday. Vicor has a 1 year low of $73.71 and a 1 year high of $151.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 129.57 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.68.

In other news, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 26,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total value of $3,100,578.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,758,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,143,156,726.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $117,335.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 47,033 shares in the company, valued at $5,992,004.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 170,813 shares of company stock worth $20,368,800. Corporate insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vicor stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) by 333.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,878 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Vicor were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 38.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Vicor in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Vicor from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Vicor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vicor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.20.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

